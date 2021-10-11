Three jailed in Gandia after assaulting a young boy

Three men jailed in Gandia for knocking a young boy off his bike and assaulting him



In a statement from the force, it reports that National Police officers arrested three men in the Valencian municipality of Gandia, two of them 19 years old, and a 20-year-old. They were arrested on suspicion of being the alleged perpetrators of a crime of attempted murder.

They allegedly used their vehicle to knock three young people off their bicycles, before subsequently assaulting them. After the collision, the detainees got out of their vehicle and began to beat one of the victims with sticks. The youth was seriously injured, suffering several fractured ribs that caused a pneumothorax, injuries for which he was admitted to the hospital ICU. His two friends managed to flee from the scene.

The incident occurred on September 28, at around 5.30pm, at the junction of Calles Llou Nou de Sant Jeroni, and Avinguda de Xativa, in the Valencian municipality of Real de Gandia.

A section of the car left behind at the scene helped police track the vehicle

The officers began investigations to find out the identity of those responsible. During a search of the crime scene, they found a section of a plastic skirt with an inscribed number that could belong to the vehicle involved. This part eventually identified the make and model of the car to which it belonged.

As a result of their investigations, as well as from recordings obtained by security cameras near the scene, officers found out the identity of the three occupants of the vehicle, who have been arrested. Also, the police have confiscated their car, which had some damage.

Events seem to indicate that two days before the incident there had been a fight between two groups of young people, in which one of those now detained was wounded by a knife on his wrist. This young man, along with his two friends, subsequently began the search for the alleged aggressors, which was how they eventually located when they were riding two bicycles.

After being identified as those responsible for the attack, the three men were arrested as the alleged perpetrators of a crime of attempted murder. All three arrested, after going to court, have been sent to prison, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

