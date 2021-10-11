Red Cross helps over 20,000 vulnerable people in Almeria

Red Cross helps over 20,000 vulnerable people in Spain’s Almeria.

The Red Cross is distributing more than 600,000 kilos of food across Almeria. The food will reach 21,510 vulnerable people in the province. The aid comes as part of the second phase of the 2021 Food Aid Programme for the most disadvantaged people. The programme was launched by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), via the Spanish Agricultural Guarantee Fund (FEGA).

According to the Red Cross, the programme is “85% co-financed by the European Aid Fund for the Most Disadvantaged (FEAD), and 15% from the national budget.

“The FEAD Program contributes to alleviating the worst forms of poverty, providing non-financial assistance to the most disadvantaged people in the form of food and through social inclusion activities.”

Families will receive basic nutritious food that is not easily perishable. The food items will also be easy to transport and store.

According to Red Cross: “The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, through the Spanish Agrarian Guarantee Fund (FEGA) is in charge of the selection of the foods that follow, basic criteria of quality and variety, easy handling and conservation, long shelf life with a suitable format for the final destination of the food.”

Foods such as white rice, oil, soluble cocoa, canned tuna, biscuits, cooked chickpeas, milk, canned vegetables, spaghetti and canned fried tomato will be distributed to families in need.

Children’s jars of fruit and chicken will also be included for families with children.

