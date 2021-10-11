Portugal removes test requirement for fully vaccinated UK arrivals

Portugal removes the test requirement for fully vaccinated UK arrivals.

Portugal no longer requires fully vaccinated UK citizens to take a Covid-19 test on arrival into the country. This lifting of entry requirements comes after 21 weeks when Brits travelling to the mainland of Portugal had to take a test regardless of their vaccination status or having taken a test before departing the UK.

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has now updated its travel advice for Portugal to reflect the new changes to Portugal’s entry rules.

It applies to travellers who have an NHS Covid Pass or an EU digital Covid vaccination certificate showing they have been fully vaccinated with an EU approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days before you travel, or an EU Covid recovery certificate showing they have recovered from Covid-19 no less than 11 days and no more than 180 days of when they are due to travel,

Fully vaccinated travellers must show a digital or paper copy of their Covid vaccination or recovery certificate when checking in for their flights, and complete an online passenger locator card. Those who do not have an NHS Covid Pass or an EU digital Covid certificate must take a pre-departure test before they travel, although children up to the age of 11 are exempt. They must also complete an online passenger locator card.

However, arrivals into Portugal who show a temperature of 38ºC or over – or have signs of being unwell – may be required to take a Covid-19 test and remain at the airport until test results are received.

