Operation launched by Spain to bring Afghan collaborators to safety

Spanish governement launches mission to bring Afghan collaborators to safety



Margarita Robles, the Spanish Minister of Defence, announced on Sunday, October 10 that the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs have launched a joint operation. This operation is designed to bring to Spain, in the next few hours, people who collaborated with the Spanish Army in its mission in Afghanistan.

During a press conference on the Canary Island of La Palma, Ms Robles stressed that Spain is “a very supportive, serious and committed country, towards people who have worked with us”. At the same time, the Minister indicated that due to the nature of this operation, she could not provide more details, for security reasons.

Robles reminded those present that a “very important” evacuation of some 2,000 people had already been carried out in an “exceptional” effort by the Armed Forces, and the Air Force. This was done so that those who had been collaborating with Spain in Afghanistan could be flown out to safety, she added,

Not everyone was able to leave at that time, due to the dramatic situation at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, Robles recalled.

The Defence Minister insisted that Spain “is a great country, and leaves no one behind. It is a humane and generous country”. As a result, she has undertaken this mission, of which, she reiterated, she cannot provide more data, but that she will continue to bring “our collaborators” to the country from Afghan soil, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

