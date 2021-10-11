Nerja patron saints procession

NERJA has hosted a procession of its patron saints following an absence of two years.

On Sunday, October 10, the patron saints of Nerja were once again part of a procession through the streets of the municipality.

The saint came from the Church of El Salvador and the virgin from the Hermitage that bears her name, meeting at the confluence of calles Pintada and Cruz to continue the journey back to the Church of El Salvador together.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, the Councillor for Fiestas, Elena Galvez, the Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, and other members of the council.

Mayor Armijo said: “It is a great day for the people of Nerje, especially for the devotees of Nuestra Señora de las Angustias and St. Michael.”

He praised the local brotherhoods involved in the procession for the important work that comes developing and reiterated its municipal commitment to continue working together.

After the procession, a service took place in honour of the patron saints of Nerja in the Church of El Salvador, which featured the Alminares Choir.

