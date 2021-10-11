JAZZ singer Robin McKelle will be playing Malaga in November as part of a European tour which sees the American singer perform in France, Italy and Spain with just one night at the Teatro Cervantes in Malaga City.

Starting originally as more of a blues and soul singer, her first two albums saw her accompanied by a big band but gradually she has become more laid back and taken jazz as a major influence.

Her last album, Alterations, which is her eight to date, saw her giving her own special take on numbers by popular female singers like Adele, Sade and Amy Winehouse as well as composing a number of her own songs.

Rather than dub her vocals onto pre-recorded tracks for this album, she mainly sang with the live band to ensure the energy and connection with the music.

Tickets for her sole appearance in Spain on Wednesday November 10, with a band consisting of piano, double bass and drums cost €30 plus booking fee at https://www.teatrocervantes.com.

Also playing at the same venue on Sunday November 7 at the same price will be the acclaimed American bass player Kyle Eastwood, son of movie star Clint playing electric and upright bass, where he will be highlighting numbers from his latest album Cinematic, in which he runs through great themes of big screen music in the key of jazz.

