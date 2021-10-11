Free training for Rincon de la Victoria unemployed

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council is offering free training to local unemployed people from October 27 to November 12.

The training in Rincon de la Victoria will teach unemployed people how to be a cleaner, as well as training them in health and safety.

The council is offering 15 places and registration for the training is open from October 13 to 20.

The course will involve 60 hours of training from 9 am to 2 pm at the APAL Delphos facilities.

Councillor Maria de la Paz Couto said: “This type of course is in high demand because it involves training and providing more employability tools to people who want to access the labour market.”

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “We continue to work on training and employment policies that allow residents to develop and improve their professional skills to get into an increasingly competitive labour market.”

Those interested in taking part in the training can visit APAL Delphos on Calle Arroyo Totalan Edificio Puerta Axarquia, bajo, Cala del Moral, from 9 am to 2 pm.

For more information, contact 952 978 330.

