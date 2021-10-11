Eco-parking area to be built next to Guadalmina Shopping Centre by Marbella City Council



Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of the Malaga municipality of Marbella, on the Costa del Sol, has announced that Marbella City Council plans to create an eco-parking area next to the Guadalmina Shopping Centre, to boost the activity of businesses in the area.

The councillor explained to residents and merchants that the project is scheduled to start after the Fair. It will have an execution period of six months, and will provide the existing shopping complex with a total of 118 extra parking places, four for people with reduced mobility, and another four with electrical recharging facilities.

Ms Muñoz explained, “This is a highly demanded action, to which we are going to respond immediately, and which is going to revitalize this entire environment”, while pointing out, “the lack of parking was preventing the development of many establishments”. The works will be carried out on a 4,127m² municipal plot that the mayor described as land “that is wasted”.

She added that in addition to parking space, “We are going to promote a series of actions that will consist of the refurbishment of the pavements, night lighting, improvement of the sanitation network, an irrigation network, and the provision of another telecommunications network. We are facing a very ambitious project, which will provide greater accessibility to the area”.

Accompanied by Javier Garcia, the deputy mayor of San Pedro de Alcantara, the mayor stressed that the initiative will respect the environment, “Integrating the parking lot into its surroundings, and also becoming a new access facade to the shopping centre itself”.

“With all the actions that we are going to develop, what we intend is to value this place, so that businesses, mainly, can offer better services,” concluded the mayor, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

