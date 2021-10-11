Decapitated corpse found floating in Guadalquivir River in Cordoba

Corpse of a decapitated man found floating in Guadalquivir River in Cordoba



National Police officers in the province of Cordoba are investigating after the corpse of a decapitated man was found floating in the Guadalquivir River. Police sources confirmed the discovery to El Dia Cordoba, stating that the man was in his 60s.

The source said the corpse was found by a member of the public at around 12.45pm today, Monday, October 11, while out walking. Partially hidden by undergrowth, it was specifically in a cane field near the Botanical Garden, and a few meters from the Molino de Casillas.

Firefighters from Cordoba’s Fire Extinction and Rescue Service (SEIS) assisted the national Police to retrieve the corpse from the water. After being brought ashore officers carried out an initial check and found no trace of identification on the man’s person.

A police source explained to the publication that they have very little information on the case yet, but that everything indicated the man met a violent death. Investigators are now trying to identify the deceased, to be able to notify his family. They have hinted that although there have been no reports of any missing person in the city, they have a clue as to who he might be. A search of the location in the river is ongoing for possible evidence.

The body has been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine to proceed with the autopsy, from which the police hope to shed more light on the case.

