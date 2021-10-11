British spies claim Russia stole AstraZeneca formula to create Sputnik

British security forces claim a Russian spy stole AstraZeneca formula to create Sputnik



British security services have reportedly informed government ministers that they have proof that a Russian spy stole the formula for the Oxford/ AstraZeneca jab while it was being developed. The British spies claim this stolen data was subsequently used by Moscow to create the Sputnik vaccine that Russia has since produced.

A Russian spy is understood to have stolen this information – complete with the blueprints for the Covid-19 vaccine – in person, from the Oxford firm’s labs. Tests carried out on Sputnik show it to have similar technology to the AstraZeneca jab. This has made security forces even more convinced that the formula has been copied by Vladimir Putin‘s laboratories.

Russia was accused last year of attempting to hack labs developing vaccines

Fingers had been pointed last year at Putin, with British spies accusing Russian state-sponsored hackers of targetting labs in the US, Canada, and Britain that were working on vaccine development. At that time they said they were “more than 95 per cent” certain of Russian activity in this field.

James Brokenshire, the security minister who passed away recently, commented at the time, “We are very careful in terms of calling these things out, ensuring we can have that confidence in attribution. We believe we have this here”.

Bob Seely, a Tory MP who is also an expert in Russian affairs, said, “I think we need to get serious about Russian and Chinese espionage. Whether it is stealing the design for Astra- Zeneca, or blackmailing us over energy by these authoritarian and totalitarian regimes, we need to get wise to them”, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

