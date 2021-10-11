Athletic financial aid available in Motril

Athletic Financial aid can be applied for from the Provincial Council

People based in the Granada city of Motril can apply for athletic financial aid, the sports section of the Provincial Council has stated. They have set a period of ten working days to apply for part of the annual subsidies, aimed at assisting outstanding athletes in the area.

The Diputación de Granada published the call to help local entities promote their grassroots sports by identifying their outstanding individual athletes and offering them the grants. The athletes have ten days from the publication of the idea to present their applications for the sums to the Local Entities, with the deadline being the 18th October. All the first instances of the procedure must be completed by this date.

The Sports area of the council are trying to establish rules and procedures relating to the granting of subsidies to grassroots athletes, to better help meet their needs. The athletes must have received sports merits in official competitions in the 2020 season to apply. The money is to be used to continue their participation in future high level events. It is also intended to publicise the athletes, their efforts and achievements to the wider public.

The maximum budget available to grant the subsidies is 130,000 euros, and the bases and annexes can be consulted in the Official Gazette of the Province of Granada, number 189, dated October 1.