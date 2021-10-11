Almuñecar bets on training to improve employability with new courses.

All the training courses will be carried out online. The Almuñecar Town Hall’s Employment and Training Department are collaborating with the company Matrícula 10. The registration period for the online courses is now open.

The courses are aimed at sectors such as commerce, hospitality and care of the elderly. Registration is open until October 22. It is hoped that the courses will help retrain unemployed people in the area, according to the Deputy Mayor and Delegate for Employment and Training, Beatriz González.

The new training courses are aimed at improving employability. Deputy Mayor Beatriz Gonzalez commented: “The courses, whose registration fee is 30 euros, will be held during the months of November and December, taking advantage of dates of greater availability of users.”

For more information and registration please contact the Area of Promotion and Employment, located on the first floor of the Casa de la Cultura or via email: [email protected] or telephone 958-639170.

