Almost 3,000 La Palma residents confined due to gas releases

Almost 3,000 residents have been confined on La Palma due to release of gases

Miguel Angel Morcuende, the director of the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan, Pevolca, announced during today’s press conference (Monday, October 11) on the island of La Palma, that almost 3,000 residents have been instructed to remain indoors.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



This action has been called in the municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane. It is the result of the cement works in the industrial park of Callejon de la Gata catching fire and is being done to “avoid possible health problems”, after the fire emitted gases. He added that the situation will be reviewed throughout the afternoon once the air quality in the environment of the cement factory is analysed.

Mr Morcuende pointed out that the affected area covers approximately an area between the Tajuya crossing and the El Paso soccer field. He also explained that lava flows from the Cumbre Vieja volcano have already covered another 65 hectares of land in the last 24 hours.

With the trade winds forecast to blow with more force over the next few days, which will push the ashes from the Cumbre Vieja volcano towards the east, it is something that can affect the operation of La Palma airport again.

During the press conference, Maria Jose Blanco, the scientific committee’s spokeswoman, explained that the volcanic plume of ash and gases has now reached an altitude of 4,000 metres. She said it is unlikely that these deposits will reach the north of Tenerife, and therefore not affect the operation of Tenerife North airport.

Data from last Sunday 10 shows that the emission of sulphur dioxide remains “at high levels”, with an estimated amount of 7,652 tons per day. Carbon dioxide from the Cumbre Vieja has reached 1,884 tons of carbon dioxide, but is not likely to cause danger for tourists or visitors, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Enorme bloque fluyendo con la colada de lava hace unos instantes / Huge block flowing with the lava flow just moments ago #ErupcionLaPalma #LaPalmaEruption #lapalma pic.twitter.com/Vy20JqYHvJ

— INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 11, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.