Alhaurin el Grande’s first-ever ‘Exhibition of Bonsai’ inaugurated by mayor Toñi Ledesma



The first-ever ‘Exhibition of Bonsai’ of Alhaurin el Grande was inaugurated on Saturday, October 9, by Toñi Ledesma, mayor of the Malaga muncipality. Held in collaboration with the Association of Friends of Bonsai of Benalmadena, this unique exhibition will remain open to the public until October 10.

Located in Alhaurin el Grande’s Casa de Cultura, it is a gift to lovers of botany and nature, with more than twenty native and foreign species of this ancient art on display. This first event will culminate on Sunday, October 17, with a demonstration by Miguel Angel Gonzalez, the president of the Asociacion Amigos del Bonsai de Benalmadena.

In his inauguration speech, the mayor, Toñi Ledesma, announced, “In this sample, there is a great diversity of trees of all ages, with an impressive beauty where countless hours and a lot of love have been spent. It is a unique opportunity to enjoy this unique art in collaboration with the Asociacion Amigos del Bonsai de Benalmadena, whom we thank for their collaboration”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Japanese art of bonsai utilises traditional techniques to produce entire natural sceneries in small pots, that mimic the grandiose and shape of real life sceneries. It attempts to produce small trees that mimic the shape of real life trees, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.