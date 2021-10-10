ELDERLY people in Torrevieja are being offered the chance to take part in three workshops organised by the council.

The workshops for the elderly, which will include classes on yoga and ceramics, were announced by Councillor for the Elderly, Inmaculada Montesinos.

According to the council, the aim of these workshops is to improve the health of residents and to make cities and communities more sustainable.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In its last edition of the workshops in 2019, around 300 older people took part.

The ceramics course will have a total duration of 84 hours and will take place between October 14 and December 14.

The workshop will be taught at the Casa de la Tercera Edad San Pascual in Torrevieja, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 12 pm and on Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm.

The course will take place over 36 training sessions of two hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays and three hours on Fridays.

The yoga workshop will have a total duration of 48 hours and will take place between October 14 and December 14.

The activity will be taught on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 11 am and from 11 am to 12 pm in two groups. The course will take place over 24 training sessions of two hours duration on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All those interested can register at the Department of the Elderly, located on Calle Maldonado, 5 bajo.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.