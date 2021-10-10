Toxic spirits claim 29 lives in Russia.

According to the authorities, 29 people have tragically died from alcohol poisoning in Russia. The people had been drinking spirits that were produced locally. The spirits though contained methanol.

According to investigators, nine people have been arrested so far.

Methanol is a type of alcohol but it is toxic. It is normally found in pesticides. It is also used in solvents used for industrial processes. Methanol is the most basic form of alcohol.

The investigation revealed that the spirits were produced and sold illegally in Russia’s Orenburg. The spirits were being sold around 900 miles south-east of Moscow.

During the investigation, alcohol was seized from various warehouses in the area. According to the Interior Ministry, many of the liquids seized contained methanol.

According to the RIA news agency, the regional health ministry announced that 54 cases of alcohol poisoning had been recorded in the space of only a week. Around half of the alcohol poisoning cases ended up being fatal.

In 2016 a mass case of alcohol poisoning was discovered in Siberia. Russia has put in place strict controls nationally since the case in Siberia came to light. The strict controls apply to drinks, perfumes and medicines along with other liquids said to have a high proportion of ethanol.

Ethanol is found in normal alcoholic drinks. It is a simple form of alcohol.

