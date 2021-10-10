Three Hells Angels gang members arrested in Marbella

Three Hells Angels motorbike gang members arrested in Marbella



National Police officers in Marbella on the Costa del Sol have arrested three members of a Hells Angels motorbike gang. The arrests came as part of an investigation during which 16 people have been detained. They were arrested on suspicion of belonging to a criminal organisation, and of alleged drug trafficking. Three were detained in Spain, with 13 more arrested in Denmark.

The Hells Angels are the largest motorcycle club in the world, with a structure built of ‘chapters’ in each individual area. There are reportedly 400 chapters around the world, with 16 of them in Spain.

Officers launched their investigation after learning of the presence of three gang members in Marbella, with the police suspecting they could be responsible for the shipment of drugs between Denmark and Spain.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with Danish police

In a statement from the National Police, they reported an exchange of information took place with their counterparts in Denmark. Subsequently, a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE), and a European Investigation Order (OEI), were coordinated on these three individuals.

At the end of September, an operation was carried out in collaboration with Danish police to arrest the three men. As a result of searches following the arrests, €55,000 in cash was recovered, along with 10 kilos of hashish, several mobile phones – some encrypted – a motorbike, and luxury jewellery and watches. Another 20 searches were carried out simultaneously in Denmark, resulting in 13 arrests.

Six people have already been convicted after this investigation. The National Police has already conducted four other operations against Hells Angels members this year. One member was arrested in Marbella on suspicion of alleged murder, while in Malaga 780 kilos of hashish were seized hidden in canned tomatoes.

A German member was also arrested in a third operation previously, for suspected drug trafficking, as reported by malagahoy.es.

