Thermal Social Bonus helps thousands in Malaga

Thermal Social Bonus helps thousands of people in Malaga.

The Regional Ministry of Equality, Social Policies and Reconciliation has said that nearly 24,000 people in the Malaga province have received the Thermal Social Bonus. The application process started on July 7. According to the Department around 60 per cent of the near 39,000 possible recipients have already benefited from the aid.

The Agency for Social Services and Dependency (Assda) manages the payments for the aid. The total budget comes in at 13,558,036.85 euros. Recently the deadline for the aid was extended until October 31.

The Thermal Social bonus is direct aid which is said to complement the “Bono Social Eléctrico”. The aid is intended for the most vulnerable people and aims to help with expenses such as heating, hot water, cooking and air conditioning.

A royal decree on urgent measures for energy transition and consumer protection set out that the management of the payment would be fulfilled by the autonomous communities. The finance comes from the Spanish Government‘s Ministry for Ecological Transition Budget.

The bonus comes in the form of a single payment worth between 25 and just under 125 euros. The amount varies depending on the degree of vulnerability experienced by the recipient.

As reported by 20 minutes: “The aid granted does not have to be applied for, as all beneficiaries of the Bono Social Eléctrico are beneficiaries of the bonus, so Assda manages the entire procedure, notifying all potential beneficiaries of the payment by letter or telephone of this aid.”

