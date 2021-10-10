Quarantine to be enforced for ‘I’m A Celebrity’ stars

Quarantine to be enforced by ITV for all ‘I’m A Celebrity’ stars



In order to avoid the problems that Strictly has recently endured, with participants testing positive for Covid, ITV bosses are going to operate a strict quarantine procedure for all the stars of the next series of ‘I’m A Celeb’, according to thesun.co.uk.

The current series of Strictly has been plagued by the discovery of three professional dancers who refused to be vaccinated. Then a couple had to go into isolation following positive tests, throwing the show into disarray, and allegedly creating a lot of bad feeling backstage.

An ‘I’m A Celebrity’ source told The Sun, “All of the celebrities will have to quarantine alone for a fortnight. Once this ends they will enter the camp, which is basically then their bubble for the whole series”.

They added, “Testing will be done regularly in camp and on the set to ensure all the cast and crew are safe. ITV thinks this is the best-case scenario and will stop any headaches surrounding Covid, which has been a nightmare for the BBC with Strictly”.

As one of the channel’s most popular shows, guaranteeing them huge viewing figures, a Covid crisis is the last thing producers will want to run the risk of. This year, once again, the series will remain in the location of Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales. Among celebrities lined up is Adam Woodyatt, who is famous for playing Ian Beale on East Enders since 1985, the longest-running cast member.

