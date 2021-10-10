Prince William sees Andrew as a ‘threat to the royal family, according to insiders.

Prince William has reportedly labelled Prince Andrew as a “threat to the royal family”. It is not expected that Prince Andrew will be able to return to public duties. Reportedly, Charles, Edward and Anne ruled out Andrew’s return to duty earlier this year.

Reportedly Scotland Yard has spoken to Virginia Giuffre regarding the claims that she has made regarding the Duke of York. She claims that she was raped and sexually assaulted when she was only 17 years old.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Duke of York has seen much controversy over his links to paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein.

Andrew is thought to want to return to life as a working royal. He has denied all of Ms Giuffre’s allegations. He is not facing any criminal charges.

Sources close to Prince William say that he will not allow his uncle to return to public life. Insiders claim that William sees his uncle as a threat to the firm.

Speaking to The Sunday Times one royal source said: “There is no way in the world he’s ever coming back, the family will never let it happen.”

Another source claims that: “William is no fan of Uncle Andrew.”

One source told The Sunday Times that: “Any suggestion that there isn’t gratitude for the institution, anything that could lead anyone in the public to think that senior members of the royal family aren’t grateful for their position, [William thinks] is really dangerous.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.