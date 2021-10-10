Marbella reveals more planning details for Estepona’s ‘iconic’ Ferris Wheel project

Marbella reveals more planning details for Estepona's 'iconic' Ferris Wheel project. image: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella has revealed more planning details for Estepona’s new ‘iconic’ Ferris Wheel project.

Marbella Town Hall announced earlier this year that they have approved plans to install a 30-metre high Ferris wheel on the San Pedro boulevard. Planners have now released a preliminary project plan which is a more detailed look at the project and is now available for the general public to view.

The Ferris wheel that will be constructed on the boulevard consists of between 24 and 30 air-conditioned cabins with each individual unit capable of carrying up to eight passengers. The 1,000-square-metre plot reserved for the project is revealed to include lakes, shaded pergolas and green areas.

A spokesperson for Marbella council said it is “an initiative of tourist and social interest that will increase the level of occupancy and use of the boulevard.”

It is likely to cost in the region of €1.5 million, tenders for the project will be put out at the end of the year, or the beginning of 2022.

The Malaga Eye

The port authority in Malaga decided in May 2019 that the big wheel based in Muelle de Heredia would be dismantled as in its present location and blocked future plans to build offices as its license had expired for the current location.

The big wheel has spent 4 years at its present location but after it was dismantled were no plans for its relocation as the people responsible for the port could not agree on where to put it.


