La Palma lava flow carries rocks the size of a building

La Palma lava flow carries rocks the size of a three-storey building.

On Saturday a new river of lava was released from the volcano on La Palma. The northern side of the cone of the Cumbre Vieja volcano collapsed. According to experts at the Spanish Geological and Mining Institute (IGME) the lava flow is now carrying floating blocks of rock. The rocks are said to be the size of a three-storey building.

The experts published a video from La Palma showing the new lava flow. The video shows enormous blocks “equivalent to a three-storey house” floating along in the lava.

The volcano’s northern side had already suffered a partial rupture. On Saturday at shortly after 7pm it collapsed according to information from the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan).

Involcán scientists had released a video shortly before the collapse which showed the Camino de la Gata industrial estate in Los Llanos de Aridane being consumed by lava.

The association Volcanes de Canarias works with the authorities to help train members of the public. The group is made up of geologists and volcanology aficionados. According to the group the volcano has already undergone a phase of “highly noisy, energetic and sustained” explosions this morning, Sunday, October 10. The explosions are said to have caused “vibration of the ground, vehicles and glass” in a six-kilometre radius.

