Iconic Alicante fountain to be restored to its former glory.

The Alicante Council are working on the total restoration of the emblematic “Fuente de Luceros” fountain.

Work is said progressing well and the company undertaking the work will be removing the central scaffolding in a few weeks. It is hoped that by the end of the year the fountain will be a symbol of Alicante. The town council plans to “put on a light and water show as a tourist attraction” and enhance the value of the fountain.

The restoration work is currently in progress in the Plaza de los Luceros. Alicante Council expects that deadlines will be met and the fountain will be returned to its former splendour. This will include the installation of new lighting.

The councillors for Infrastructures, José Ramón González, and Culture, Antonio Manresa, visited the square to check on the progress of the work. Work began in June and is being carried out by the company Estudios Métodos de Restauración.

According to the town council: “work on the fountain is progressing at a good pace, and is being carried out with ‘conservationist criteria, maintaining all the original pieces and their colour’.

“The restorers are working on the degraded areas to remove all the rusted metal parts, and to solve the cracks and deep fissures that were not visible at first.”

According to the technicians working on the fountain: “they are working with the moulds of the original pieces of the fountain itself to conserve the original shape that the sculptor Bañuls gave it”.

