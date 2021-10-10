Drone help called for in La Palma to rescue a cat that is trapped due to lava.

Animal rights organisation Leales.org is calling for help to rescue a trapped cat. The cat is trapped in an empty pond that is surrounded by lava. The cat is trapped in the El Paraiso neighbourhood in the La Palma municipality of El Paso. The animal organisation is calling for a drone or another way to rescue the animal.

The charity hopes that at least a drone could be used to provide food to the animal.

Leales.org took to Twitter to share the desperate need of the animal. They released a video showing the horrible situation that the cat is in. The organisation also released the coordinates of the cat’s location in the hope that someone could help.

The video released by the organisation shows the cat is unable to escape. They hope that a drone could be used to feed the animal until volcanic activity stops.

According to Leales.org, the empty pond which the cat is in is completely surrounded by lava. They believe that only an aerial rescue can be used.

The call for help from the organisation originally came on Friday. They recently posted again to say that they were hopeful that a Military Emergency Unit drone could deliver food and water to the trapped animal.

