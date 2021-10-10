Bad news and good news

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Bad news and good news
RESERVOIR LEVELS: Supply guaranteed, confirmed the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura Photo credit: CHS

MORE than 72 per cent of the Valencian Community’s population rejected government plans to reduce Tajo-Segura water transfers.

A survey for the Prensa Iberica group of provincial newspapers found widespread opposition amongst all political parties to the Environment ministry’s decision to cut the amount of water reaching southern Alicante “on environmental grounds.”

The 40-to-60 per cent reduction between 2022 and 2027 would be compensated by desalinated water from the Torrevieja plant, the Ministry explained.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Meanwhile, the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHJ), responsible for the Segura basin’s waterways and reservoirs, confirmed that needs are guaranteed for the Water Year between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

Reservoir levels are satisfactory thanks to responsible use of water by southern Alicante’s population in general and its agricultural growers in particular, said CHS president Mario Urrea.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here