Bad news and good news

MORE than 72 per cent of the Valencian Community’s population rejected government plans to reduce Tajo-Segura water transfers.

A survey for the Prensa Iberica group of provincial newspapers found widespread opposition amongst all political parties to the Environment ministry’s decision to cut the amount of water reaching southern Alicante “on environmental grounds.”

The 40-to-60 per cent reduction between 2022 and 2027 would be compensated by desalinated water from the Torrevieja plant, the Ministry explained.

Meanwhile, the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHJ), responsible for the Segura basin’s waterways and reservoirs, confirmed that needs are guaranteed for the Water Year between October 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

Reservoir levels are satisfactory thanks to responsible use of water by southern Alicante’s population in general and its agricultural growers in particular, said CHS president Mario Urrea.