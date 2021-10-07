Unique cruise ship ‘Le Jacques Cartier’ docks in Malaga

The unique cruise ship ‘Le Jacques Cartier’ has docked in Malaga Port



A unique cruise ship, the ‘Le Jacques Cartier’, docked in the port of Malaga on Wednesday, October 6, on its first-ever visit. This vessel is unique in that it has two windows below the waterline that allow passengers to see and hear the bottom of the sea.

Le Jacques Cartier docked at pier No2 at 7am, arriving from Gibraltar, before continuing its journey to Palma de Mallorca. This stopover in Malaga is part of a seven-day cruise that started on October 2, in Lisbon, and will end this Saturday in the port of Barcelona.

Part of the Ponant Cruise company fleet, Le Jacques Cartier is the sixth in a series of expedition cruise ships. This visit makes it the third time a cruise ship from the Ponant Cruise company has stopped in the Costa del Sol port.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Owned by the construction company Vard, the hull of this ship was manufactured in the Tulcea shipyard in Romania, then completed in the Søviknes facility in Ålesund, Norway. Ponant Cruises took delivery of it in July 2020. The hull of the 131-metre-long ship is a special design, allowing it to sail in any waters of the world.

Comprising seven decks, five of which are for the passengers, it has 92 cabins, all with a balcony or terrace. The vessel’s rating allows for 184 passengers, but it is possible to increase this capacity to 264.

Maintaining the standards of a luxury cruise ship, Le Jacques Cartier stands out for its aft pool, and for its retractable marina. These are two characteristics of this splendid yacht, dedicated to expeditions, that make for different sea voyage experiences compared to those that cruise ships offer.

The unique Blue Eye multisensory experience is striking

Although this ship named after a French explorer shows very interesting details, perhaps the most striking thing about it is the so-called Blue Eye. This is located in a lounge below the waterline that offers passengers a multisensory experience.

With a maximum capacity of 40 people, this room has two large windows that allow you to see the bottom of the sea. In addition, Blue Eye offers the possibility of listening to the sound of the deep sea through a special system, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.