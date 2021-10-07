The conditions of Retrospective Licences

First cases of Unlicensed Extensions denouncing frenzy between neighbours in the area.

After the famous event of an individual denouncing over 300 Unlicensed Extensions back in 2019, we have had the first case of illegal building denouncing frenzy, this time local to the area, in Rojales, Alicante, in a predominantly English Community.

Two neighbours got upset with the Community after being denounced whilst doing small extensions at their properties and were subsequently fined by the authorities. Full of anger and seeking revenge against the local town hall and the Community, they took the courageous decision to denounce every single unlicensed extension in the province. Both the denouncers and the denouncees are predominantly English, living in basically an English Community.

Avoiding being fined in Spain is essential because of the high amounts for fines. (A fine for a 20 square metre shed can easily reach €6,000.) Even worse is that a demolition order can stay within the land registry files for over 15 years (depending on the area), potentially ruining the sale of the property.

Some of the neighbours are calling us in panic to issue Retrospective Licences, but for others it is too late and the authorities have already sent the owners fines and demolition orders.

Not all property owners that have done building work without a licence are entitled to obtain a Retrospective Licence. Note the following conditions:

In the Murcia area, the conditions in order to obtain a Retrospective Licence is that the building work already done is a minimum of four years old.

In the Almeria area, the building work needs to be over six years old.

In the Alicante area, the building work needs to have been completed before August 2010 (over 11 years approximately).

No retrospective licences can be issued for extensions that have already been fined for.

Currently the process for obtaining a Retrospective Licence is straightforward.

Once confirmed, Martinez de la Casa Architects will arrange an appointment to survey the pool/extension, requiring only your NIE and current Title Deeds. Back in our office we check the age of the pool using satellite images (pictured is an example used in the process for Antiquity Certification) along with the measurements and documentation we take during our on-site visit.

The Retrospective/Certificate of Antiquity is stamped by the Official College of Architects or Notarised and delivered within 10 working days, (guaranteed).

The price of a Pool Restrospective Licence/Certificate of Antiquity is €190+IVA (€229 IVA inc) and for Extensions Licence €270+IVA (€326 IVA inc – all extensions in the property included).

