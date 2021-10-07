Sudden collapse leaves Brit hospital bound for a year in Gran Canaria.

Danielle Sheriff spent a year in hospital in Gran Canaria after suffering a brain aneurysm. She had been “living the dream” for 10 years in Gran Canaria before she collapsed last year in September.

Parents Ronnie and Julia Sheriff watched as their daughter’s condition worsened. At one point there were told that she had no chance of surviving.

Around Christmas time she began to show some signs of improvement. Her parents began to fundraise to bring her back to the UK.

Ronnie told The ChronicleLive: “I think she will start to make more progress when she’s home, and we’ll find it easier to communicate with the doctors and nurses.

“She moves very little and can’t communicate at the moment but we believe she knows what’s happening.

“We’ve taught her to move her eyes and her arms and legs are moving a little bit so she is getting better.

“We were told at the time that if she could see out of one eye after a year we would be lucky, but she’s doing more than that.”

Fortunately, Danielle has been able to make it back to the UK. She is being treated at the Royal Victoria Infirmary. Her family hope that she will be moved to the centre for neurorehabilitation at Walkergate Park.

To bring Danielle home her family set up a GoFundMe page. They had hoped to raise £6000. The GoFundMe page though reveals the cost to bring Danielle home was more like £20,000.

The GoFundMe page says: “She needs a medical team to fly with her and the plane will need to be adapted to accommodate her bed as she wouldn’t be able to sit in a chair for the flight. This obviously doesn’t come cheap.

“As soon as funds are raised she will be allowed to fly so we are hoping within a few weeks. The cost of this flight falls at the feet of neither government and is therefore being paid for privately via fund raising. The cost is nearly £20,000.”

