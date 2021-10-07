More than a quarter of a million workers left the furlough scheme in August, an 85 per cent reduction since its peak, according to new statistics published on October 7.

Insolvency Service statistics show that notifications for redundancies in the same month were 12,687, the lowest level in seven years.

In September they were the second lowest since January 2020, under 14,000, less than a fifth compared to the same period a year before.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “The furlough scheme was a lifeline for communities all over the UK. I am proud of the vital support the scheme provided during the toughest of economic times.

“The economy has reopened, and as planned millions of workers have moved off the scheme and back into work, now we move into the next stage of our Plan for Jobs with a £500m support package to help get people into work and into better paid jobs.”

The statistics come after the Chancellor this week announced an extra £500 million toward the next phase of the government’s Plan for Jobs designed to support hundreds of thousands of people into work and into better paid work.

