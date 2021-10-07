Puzzle Solutions Edition 1892

By
Euro Weekly News Media
-
0

WORD SQUARE

best, bestir, bets, bevy, bier, biro, bistro, bite, biter, bites, bore, bores, brevity, brio, brose, byre, byte, obesity, obey, obeys, obit, orbit, orbits, ribs, robe, robs, sober, sobriety, sorbet, strobe, tribe, verb, verbosity.
VERBOSITY

WORD SPIRAL

1 Lash; 2 Howl; 3 Laud; 4 Dawn; 5 Numb; 6 Buff; 7 Fast; 8 Tuna; 9 Arid; 10 Dour; 11 Raft; 12 Tear; 13 Roam; 14 Mill; 15 Lamp; 16 Pink.
TANKARD

QUICK QUIZ

1 Texas; 2 Cello; 3 Roddy Doyle; 4 Insulin; 5 Claude Monet; 6 Iodine; 7 Cornwall; 8 Richard Dimbleby; 9 Giant; 10 Oliver Twist.

LADDER

Moon, Morn, Born, Barn, Bark, Balk, Walk

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Edge; 8 Red herring; 9 Adherent; 10 Espy; 12 Pedant; 14 Scampi; 15 Aghast; 17 Adders; 18 Stye; 19 Pinnacle; 21 Music stand; 22 East. Down: 2 Dead weight; 3 Erne; 4 Advent; 5 Berths; 6 Free hand; 7 Ugly; 11 Paperclips; 13 Academic; 16 Typist; 17 Anneal; 18 Same; 20 Aide.

QUICK

Across: 5 Tuba; 7 Helicopter; 8 Yarn; 10 Clog; 12 Spa; 13 Worthy; 16 Major; 18 Mia; 20 Abel; 21 Drip; 22 Raw; 24 Naked; 25 Casing; 26 Lit; 27 Cosy; 29 Knit; 33 Originally; 34 Team. Down: 1 Peg; 2 Bill; 3 Gong; 4 Sty; 5 Try; 6 Burly; 9 Usual; 10 Camera; 11 Arm; 13 Wrong; 14 Tide; 15 Hardly; 17 Alas; 19 Spite; 23 Wig; 25 Canoe; 27 Chic; 28 Scar; 30 Tom; 31 Kid; 32 Fly.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Plumber, 5 Sapos, 8 Anchoas, 9 Beret, 10 Niece, 11 Gorrion, 12 Pecera, 14 Paloma, 17 Caldero, 19 Cards, 22 Echar, 23 Toenail, 24 Sandy, 25 Retraso. Down: 1 Plain, 2 Uncle, 3 Bromear, 4 Resign, 5 Subir, 6 Perdido, 7 Setenta, 12 Pockets, 13 Colchón, 15 Ancient, 16 Softer, 18 Early, 20 Riada, 21 Sello.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1892


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1892

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1892

GOGEN

GOGEN-1892

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1892

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1892

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1892

