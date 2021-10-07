Puzzle Solutions Edition 1892

WORD SQUARE
best, bestir, bets, bevy, bier, biro, bistro, bite, biter, bites, bore, bores, brevity, brio, brose, byre, byte, obesity, obey, obeys, obit, orbit, orbits, ribs, robe, robs, sober, sobriety, sorbet, strobe, tribe, verb, verbosity.
VERBOSITY
WORD SPIRAL
1 Lash; 2 Howl; 3 Laud; 4 Dawn; 5 Numb; 6 Buff; 7 Fast; 8 Tuna; 9 Arid; 10 Dour; 11 Raft; 12 Tear; 13 Roam; 14 Mill; 15 Lamp; 16 Pink.
TANKARD
QUICK QUIZ
1 Texas; 2 Cello; 3 Roddy Doyle; 4 Insulin; 5 Claude Monet; 6 Iodine; 7 Cornwall; 8 Richard Dimbleby; 9 Giant; 10 Oliver Twist.
LADDER
Moon, Morn, Born, Barn, Bark, Balk, Walk
CRYPTIC
Across: 1 Edge; 8 Red herring; 9 Adherent; 10 Espy; 12 Pedant; 14 Scampi; 15 Aghast; 17 Adders; 18 Stye; 19 Pinnacle; 21 Music stand; 22 East. Down: 2 Dead weight; 3 Erne; 4 Advent; 5 Berths; 6 Free hand; 7 Ugly; 11 Paperclips; 13 Academic; 16 Typist; 17 Anneal; 18 Same; 20 Aide.
QUICK
Across: 5 Tuba; 7 Helicopter; 8 Yarn; 10 Clog; 12 Spa; 13 Worthy; 16 Major; 18 Mia; 20 Abel; 21 Drip; 22 Raw; 24 Naked; 25 Casing; 26 Lit; 27 Cosy; 29 Knit; 33 Originally; 34 Team. Down: 1 Peg; 2 Bill; 3 Gong; 4 Sty; 5 Try; 6 Burly; 9 Usual; 10 Camera; 11 Arm; 13 Wrong; 14 Tide; 15 Hardly; 17 Alas; 19 Spite; 23 Wig; 25 Canoe; 27 Chic; 28 Scar; 30 Tom; 31 Kid; 32 Fly.
ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD
Across: 1 Plumber, 5 Sapos, 8 Anchoas, 9 Beret, 10 Niece, 11 Gorrion, 12 Pecera, 14 Paloma, 17 Caldero, 19 Cards, 22 Echar, 23 Toenail, 24 Sandy, 25 Retraso. Down: 1 Plain, 2 Uncle, 3 Bromear, 4 Resign, 5 Subir, 6 Perdido, 7 Setenta, 12 Pockets, 13 Colchón, 15 Ancient, 16 Softer, 18 Early, 20 Riada, 21 Sello.
SUDOKU
EASY
HARD