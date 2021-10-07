Popular herb could help prevent Alzheimer’s, study finds.

Looking after your body with exercise and eating the right things can help prevent many diseases. Alzheimer’s affects not only the patient but also their loved ones too. According to Alzheimer’s UK over 42,000 people under the age of 65 are affected by Alzheimer’s in the UK.

Alzheimer’s UK said: Alzheimer’s disease is a physical disease that affects the brain. It is named after Alois Alzheimer, the doctor who first described it.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



People suffering from Alzheimer’s are lacking in key chemicals which help transmit messages.

Due to the lack of these chemicals, the brain can no longer process messages the way it would have before.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s. However, some treatments though can help fight off the symptoms, by boosting chemical messages.

One study in the United States has discovered that fenchol can protect people from Alzheimer’s. Fenchol is a naturally occurring compound. This discovery was made by scientists at the University of South Florida Health (USF Health).

They looked into a series of 15 different compounds and fenchol was discovered to be the most effective.

Fenchol is easy to add to a normal diet as it can be found in basil. Basil works well with many dishes, so it is easy to increase the amount consumed. The compound has also been discovered in nutmeg, lime and fennel.

Principal investigator Hariom Yadav, PhD, professor of neurosurgery and brain repair at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine spoke of the exciting discovery.

Yadav explained: “Fenchol actually affects the two related mechanisms of senescence and proteolysis.

“It reduces the formation of half-dead zombie neuronal cells and also increases the degradation of (nonfunctioning) Aβ, so that amyloid protein is cleared from the brain much faster.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.