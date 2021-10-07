Plans unveiled to decarbonise UK power system by 2035

A landmark commitment to decarbonise the UK’s electricity system by 2035, was confirmed this week by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, to help boost the country’s efforts in achieving its net zero ambitions.

“This will focus on building a secure, home-grown energy sector that reduces reliance on fossil fuels and exposure to volatile global wholesale energy prices,” the government said.

It brings forward by 15 years the government’s commitment to a fully decarbonised power system by 2050, set out in the Energy White Paper, and builds on the Prime Minister’s 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution to secure a future clean electricity supply, that’s generated in the UK, for the UK.

To ensure this ambition becomes a reality, the government will double down on efforts to deploy a new generation of home-grown technologies – from offshore wind, hydrogen and solar, to nuclear, onshore wind and Carbon Capture and Storage.

Business & Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Our plan to move to clean energy and a carbon-neutral economy means new kinds of jobs in new kinds of industries. The world needs the innovation and entrepreneurial genius of British companies for this transition to succeed.

“Recent volatile gas prices have also demonstrated how the way to strengthen Britain’s energy security, ensure greater energy independence and protect household energy budgets in the long-term is through clean power that is generated in this country for the people of this country,” he added on October 7.

