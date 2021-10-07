Pilot projects to end homelessness in England

People experiencing homelessness in England to be supported through pilot projects, backed by £16 million, to provide temporary accommodation, care and support.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has allocated £16 million for pilot projects to support people experiencing homelessness after being discharged from hospital.

Currently patients who are homeless in hospital are more than twice as likely to be readmitted to hospital in an emergency compared with patients with housing. A study of nearly 3,000 homeless patients discharged after an emergency admission from 78 hospitals between 2013 and 2016 revealed almost 2,000 were readmitted within a year, at almost double the rate of those with homes to go to.

People experiencing rough sleeping on average die 30 years earlier than the general population and the estimated number of those dying each year has risen by about 50 per cent in less than a decade. When figures began being collected in 2013, 70 per cent of people who were homeless were being discharged to the streets rather than into supported schemes or back with families.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Sajid Javid said: “No one should ever have to sleep rough – extra support will ensure those who do not have a home can get the help they need, recover more quickly and end the cycle of readmission to hospital.

“This government has proven its commitment to helping people experiencing homelessness throughout this pandemic, providing temporary accommodation and priority vaccines.

“These pilot schemes will show how much more effective care can be when it’s integrated and the best examples will be taken forward to help tackle homelessness across the country,” he added on October 7.

The pilot projects in 17 areas – from London to Liverpool – will offer improved services to help some of the most vulnerable members of society with basic needs such as housing, employment and drug cessation.

