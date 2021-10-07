News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

Off the wall TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall has awarded a €141,946 contract to repair the retaining wall at the l’Ampolla beach, with work due to start in December. The wall was affected by this year’s storms and the unsightly damage was camouflaged and stabilised with a rock-printed tarpaulin during the summer months.

Above board BENITACHELL’s Adults’ School is currently interviewing Valenciano, Spanish, English, French and German teachers. The centre, created 30 years ago, did not advertise posts in the past, said Culture councillor Victor Bisquert, explaining that the town hall wanted to answer the school’s needs “with total transparency and equal opportunities.”

No chips THE world microchip shortage is responsible for the continuing delay in opening Benidorm’s new Cultural Centre, explained the Valencian Community Themed Projects Society (SPTVC), the public sector company responsible for the region’s large-scale projects. “Without them it will be impossible to complete the permanent electrical installation,” SPTVC explained.

Breakups DIVORCES increased in the Marina Alta during the 12 months that followed the end of the March 2020 State of Alarm, according to Spain’s General Judiciary Council. There were 426 divorces in the Marina Alta’s 33 municipalities in this time compared with 382 during the previous 12-month period.

Fire risk

JAVEA’S mayor Jose Chulvi asked the provincial council, the Diputacion, to assign a sub-fire station to the town during the summer months. Chulvi pointed out that many properties are located in areas which overlap with wooded areas and, as past experience has shown, are vulnerable to forest fires.