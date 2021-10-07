Neater Heater announce a new, improved, website

It has been 12 years since Neater Heater first started successfully warming people’s homes in Spain by introducing them to a (previously unknown in Spain) range of economical and efficient Norwegian convector heaters. The company has developed since those early days.

It has partnered up with a number of businesses where Neater Heaters can be viewed and purchased directly, and it has increased the range and variety of models to appeal to the widest spectrum of customers from those who are technically disinterested all the way through to those who wish to control every aspect of their life with an ‘App’ on their phone. Neater Heater caters to you all.

Richard Winter, co-owner of Neater Heater – “These last few years have challenged us, like all businesses, and has made us realise that our website, our virtual showroom, needed to be simplified for our new online customers.

“With complete gratitude to some of our customers who made some great observations, we are happy to open our new online store and showroom. A potential customer can browse for their perfect match, check the price and availability and order it with just a few mouse clicks.

“Within days it will be couriered to your home, and you will have the peace of mind that, being a valued Neater Heater customer, your warranty will be honoured.”

Tony Sim, Richard’s partner, agrees – “We have always prided ourselves on our customer service, but the new website is wonderful, even for technophobes like me. It is so logically laid out that I can navigate around it smoothly and with great ease.”

Winter is fast approaching, and with electricity prices rising, the need for cost effective heating has never been more necessary. Whether you want to find a local agent, or purchase online, visit www.neaterheater.es.

NEATER HEATER DISTRUBUTORS: COSTA BLANCA NORTH

MORAIRA: S&W, The Tool Bar. Tel. 965 745 805

ALTEA: Leo’s Superstore. Tel. 965 844 848

Heaters also available for purchase at our online shop with free home delivery.

WWW.NEATERHEATER.ES OR Tel. 634 312 171 (WhatsApp available)

NEATER HEATER DISTRUBUTORS: COSTA BLANCA SOUTH

BENIJOFAR: Vincent Real Estate. Tel. 966 712 440

BLUE LAGOON: The Electrical Shop (Euronics). Tel. 966 188 170

SOUTH TORREVIEJA: For home inspections call Edmund. Tel. 693 594 270

NEATER HEATER DISTRUBUTORS: ALMERIA

ANTAS: Lifestyle Enclosures. Tel. 950 459 060

NEATER HEATER DISTRUBUTORS: COSTA DEL SOL

CALAHONDA: The bed Warehouse Spain. Tel. 634 187 700

NEATER HEATER: BALEARICS

