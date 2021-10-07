Miss UK winner now Britain’s richest divorcee. Her fortune even rivals that of the Queen.

After splitting with her billionaire husband, Kirsty Bertarelli, 50, made legal history and became the richest British-born divorcee. During her marriage to pharmaceutical chief Ernesto, she was the richest woman in the UK.

The pair made it to number 14 on the Sunday Times Rich List 2021. Their fortune came in at a staggering £9.2 billion. The couple divorced in secret early this year after 21 years. They have three children together.

According to The Mail Online, Kirsty walked away with a £350 million divorce settlement. She also kept the pair’s Lake Geneva house in Switzerland.

A friend commented on the settlement and said: “The settlement was more generous than it had to be.

“They didn’t want a long, drawn-out court case in Switzerland and he wanted to recognise the length of their marriage.”

In 2018 Kirsty spoke of her wonderful life. She commented: “I feel terribly fortunate to have such a wonderful husband and fabulous lifestyle.

“But I’ve always appreciated everything in life. The important thing is always to stay grounded, to keep your feet firmly on the floor.

“Of course I get nervous in certain social situations. We’ve met lots of royalty and famous people. That’s part of our life but it’s not the norm.”

