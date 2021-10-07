Malaga Metro goes contactless. Travellers in Malaga will now be able to use contactless bank card payments for the Metro.

The Metro de Malaga company linked to the Junta de Andalucia have now made contactless payment available on their 41 ticket machines. The machines will allow users to buy or recharge travel tickets using contactless payments.

All passengers will now be able to use contactless payments to either purchase tickets or top up at the ticket machines. Reportedly smartwatches and mobile phones with NFC technology will also be able to be used where a user has linked a credit card.

Previously when using a bank card, it had to be fully inserted into the card machine which occasionally caused issues. If paying by bank card now the card will always be visible.

“This improvement reduces the possibility of malfunctions, such as credit card jamming inside the ticketing machine, or incidents when the ticket is mistakenly inserted into the credit card slot,” said Metro de Málaga.

According to the company the Regional Ministry of Development, Infrastructures and Territorial Planning, directed by Marifrán Carazo, “is making a great effort, through the Public Works Agency, to improve the transport service of the three operating metro systems in Andalucia (Malaga, Seville and Granada) and thus recover the number of passengers prior to the pandemic”.

As reported by 20 minutes: “In the case of the 38 standard ticket machines, the user will be able to make contactless payments either by EMV reader or by inserting the card manually as before. In the case of the three small ticketing machines, which until now allowed payment by credit card, they will now only offer contactless payment.”

