Lucky escape for family in Casabermeja traffic accident

Family in Casabermeja traffic accident have a lucky escape



A family that was involved in a spectacular accident in the Malaga municipality of Casabermeja, last Sunday, October 3, had a very lucky escape. Their vehicle was described as a total write-off by the Local Police at the scene, after it left the road and flipped over several times down a steep slope.

All three occupants, a mother, father, and their 14-year-old daughter escaped from the broken vehicle unharmed. The accident occurred on the A-45, in the Arroyo Chapera area of Casabermeja, in the early hours of last Sunday morning, and the family received only superficial cuts and bruises from the impact of this incredible crash.

A spokesman for the Local Police pointed out that their injuries were limited due to the fact that they had been wearing their seat belts at the time. A neighbour witnessed the accident and alerted the police.

It was a lucky escape with the vehicle being removed by a tow truck

As reported by the Casabermeja police, the car left the road at Km132, and rolled down a steep incline, finishing up in an area that was extremely difficult to access to carry out a rescue. The fact that the vehicle went down the slope, meant that there was no delay in traffic on the A-45 while the tow truck retrieved the vehicle.

When police officers arrived at the scene, the BMW 5 Series car was empty, so they had to conduct a search for its occupants. They were found not long after, according to a police source, “crawling between the stones until they reached the road”, as reported by malagahoy.es.

