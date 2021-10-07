Lifeline for nightlife

NIGHTLIFE SECTOR: Important to Benidorm’s economy Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall will pay out €168,233 the self-employed and small business-owners dependent on the beleaguered nightlife sector.

The cash for this direct aid, reserved exclusively for the hard-hit industry, has been funded by the Alicante provincial council, the Diputacion, explained Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

Terms and conditions were published last July and after assessing applications the town announced that 57 applicants will each receive €3,000.

“We are aware of the nightlife sector’s importance to Benidorm and these grants demonstrate our backing and total support for the industry during the restrictions they have had to endure,” Perez said.

“We hope this will help to reduce the pandemic’s obvious economic impact on the sector.”

The grants were available to business-owners whose average monthly turnover between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 was reduced by at least 25 per cent compared with 2019.


“Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, the town hall has diverted – and will continue to diver – as much funding as possible to help maintain the local economy,” the mayor declared.

