La Palma volcanic ash up for sale

La Palma volcanic ash is up for sale on eBay.

People are making the most of the volcano and have begun to sell what is alleged to be volcanic ash and pyroclasts. Both are said to come from La Palma and the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. The composition of the ash is not yet even known.

Canarian media have spotted adverts for small quantities of ashes that are alleged to be from La Palma. The ash is being sold in plastic bags. Prices are reasonably cheap, even if you do not know what you are buying, and come in at between 15 and 20 euros.

According to Canarian television, another e-commerce site has been seen selling pyroclasts. They are said to weigh in at around 10 grams.

Ash and pyroclasts are being officially collected by the National Geographic Institute, the Geological and Mining Institute of Spain and the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands. The samples will be thoroughly analysed and the results will be made public.

Today, Thursday, October 7 saw flights operated between La Palma and the other Canary Islands by airlines Binter and Canaryfly suspended. The flights were only expected to be suspended for the day though.

The companies were forced to suspend the flights after the ash cloud reached 3000 metres high.

