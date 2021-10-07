High Five Your Inner Daimon

YOU may remember in my first column I explained that if there’s a gap between who you’re capable of being in any given moment and who you are actually being in that moment, you will experience a level of Discontent. Regret. Anxiety. Depression.

And in last week’s column we introduced you to your Eudaimon – how is she, did you name her yet?? Do let me know, I’d love to hear.

If you’re feeling a little out of sorts – let’s face it we all do at various times, me, it’s when, as I am at the moment, stuck in Rainy Blighty and wishing to be in our beautiful south of Spain. And in this case our bad-daimon raises its head!!

aka: Unhappiness, feeling unfulfilled or lacklustre, not a good feeling.

Well, I hear you asking what IS the trick to closing the gap between who I’M capable of being and who I’M actually being. How can I enjoy the mental and emotional well-being of eudaimonia?

The Greeks (you must have guessed by now, I love a bit of Ancient Wisdom) had a word for that, too. And, if I had to summarise my entire philosophy in business and life in one word, this word sums it up perfectly – Areté.

The word Areté doesn’t directly translate into English, however in essence it means ‘virtue’ or ‘excellence,’ but it also has a much deeper meaning – something closer to ‘expressing the highest version of yourself moment to moment to moment.’

I’m all about doing what I do with excellence, if something is worth doing, it’s worth doing to your best. As part of my own research, I have spent the last 30 years trying to unearth what creates ‘success’ or what’s enabled us to flourish. One of these secrets is about putting into practice your best virtues – So I have worked on establishing my own, my top five being, Creativity, Gratitude, Zest, Spirituality and Curiosity.

When we are able to put our virtues into practice, through our work on a daily basis, there’s simply no room for regret or anxiety or disillusionment.

So, when you’re at a choice point today, think Areté. Are you putting your core character strengths (virtues) in to practice? If you are not feeling fulfilled, or you are underwhelmed by your work or current vocation, perhaps it’s time to reflect and make some changes.

High five your inner daimon and experience the joy of flourishing.

If you'd like to find out more about establishing your Character Strengths – drop me a line and I'll send you a FREE Assessment that will tell you your Top Five Virtues. And you can start putting them into action.

