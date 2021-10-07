ON Monday, September 27, Channel 5 were filming at Global Discount Furniture for a new UK TV Series of Bargain Loving Brits in the Sun. The series charts the lives of expats and holidaymakers in and around the Costa Blanca who enjoy life in the sun on a budget and also the businesses who cater for them.

The series is an observational one, focusing on people’s day to day lives. Haley Lynch and Global Discount Furniture were chosen and will feature in the whole series which is due to air in January 2022. With all the negativity around Brexit and the pandemic it was time to let everyone know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Monday was the official relaunch and discounted offers were available on every line in store. It was a great turnout with food and cava for all. Over 20 free prizes were given away including pictures, a clock and wall art. Haley and the team gave themselves a target for the day and they smashed it!

GLOBAL DISCOUNT FURNITURE: ‘The Sale Never Ends, It Just Gets Better!’ 1 of 7

Dad Mark has been in the business for 40 years and after investigating the market, Haley decided to start her own business, which has gone from strength to strength. Haley is a single mum with two children and with hard work, dedication and a little help from Mum and Dad, she has come through the hard times everyone has endured and now has plans to open a new store within the next year or so.

Global Discount Furniture pride themselves on keeping prices low and the quality high, offering a fantastic service which is second to none. All items are delivered free of charge and there is also free assembly. This is why Global Discount Furniture boasts to be the place where ‘The Sale Never Ends, It Just Gets Better!’

Global Discount Furniture now also manufactures their own sofas in all sizes and different fabrics. New lines are arriving weekly. They are specialists in storage beds, including mattresses, from single to king size at budgets to suit everyone.

Global Discount Furniture: Calle Vicente Blasco Ibañez 50, Benijofar 03178

Tel: 966 713 457 / Haley 607 360 963 • Open Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm

www.globaldiscountfurniture.com • [email protected]