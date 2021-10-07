Fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support

Linda Hall
MORAIRA FUNDRAISER: €4,815 for Macmillan Cancer Support and Javea Cancer care Photo credit: Macmillan Cancer Support

SUE AND PAT DONOVAN recently raised €4,815 with another Macmillan Cancer Support event in Moraira.

Of this, €1,000 euros will be donated to Javea Cancer Care.

Attie and Lee from Attlee’s Moonlighters held the event in their bar-restaurant, supplying food and the first drink for €10 euros, half of which was donated to Macmillan.

This makes a grand total of about €30,000 collected over the past seven years.

Raffle prizes and auction items were donated by local businesses, restaurants and friends, with Lee performing at his best as auctioneer while Dave Peachey and Graham Sherin providE live music.

Muku from the Kathmandu Indian restaurant in Moraira donated 400 euros following the dinner that Sue and Pat organised in aid of the charity, which was well-attended and enjoyed by all.


“We would like to thank our many friends who helped out on the day,” Sue and Pat said. “Without them the event could not have happened.”

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

