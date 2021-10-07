Fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support

SUE AND PAT DONOVAN recently raised €4,815 with another Macmillan Cancer Support event in Moraira.

Of this, €1,000 euros will be donated to Javea Cancer Care.

Attie and Lee from Attlee’s Moonlighters held the event in their bar-restaurant, supplying food and the first drink for €10 euros, half of which was donated to Macmillan.

This makes a grand total of about €30,000 collected over the past seven years.

Raffle prizes and auction items were donated by local businesses, restaurants and friends, with Lee performing at his best as auctioneer while Dave Peachey and Graham Sherin providE live music.

Muku from the Kathmandu Indian restaurant in Moraira donated 400 euros following the dinner that Sue and Pat organised in aid of the charity, which was well-attended and enjoyed by all.

“We would like to thank our many friends who helped out on the day,” Sue and Pat said. “Without them the event could not have happened.”