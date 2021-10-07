The EU has allocated €1.2 million to support 300 dismissed workers in the Basque metal sector.



The proposed €1.2 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF) will help these workers find new jobs through further education or training, or to start their own business. This is the first application of the EGF under the new regulation for 2021-2027.

Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said: “The economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many people and industries hard. Today the EU is showing solidarity to 300 former workers in the metal sector in the Basque region in Spain, by making available €1.2 million from the EGF. This money will help those affected workers find new jobs with additional skills, or to start their own business. In times of crisis it is of utmost importance that we invest in people.”

As a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020, a third of all enterprises manufacturing fabricated metal products in Spain experienced a decrease between 30 per cent and 50 per cent of both production and turnover, compared to the previous year.

The €1.2 million in support from the EGF will help the Basque authorities finance measures ranging from career guidance and individualised job-search support, to acquiring new or additional skills, vocational and on-the-job training, and support and funding to start an own business. Training will also help improve digital skills and therefore contribute to the digital transition in the metal industry. Participants can receive allowances for participating in these support measures.

