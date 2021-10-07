Copper thieves foiled

CALA D’OR: Lighting has been restored in the Campello park Photo credit: Campello town hall

ELECTRICITY cables in Campello’s Cala D’Or park have all been renewed.

“This couldn’t be put off any longer, owing to repeated thefts here that have cost the town hall approximately €6,000,” said Julio Oca, the municipality’s Infrastructure councillor as well as deputy mayor.

The town hall’s Electricity brigade has now installed 1,400 metres of copper cables and added thief-proof security devices to 15 junction boxes.

“This should make them impossible to open them, or at least take so long that anybody trying to access the cables would soon be noticed,” Oca explained.

Copper thieves habitually choose comparatively isolated areas, often working during the daytime and wearing overalls similar to those worn by employees of energy and telephone companies, the councillor said.

“This is what makes it so difficult to detect and detain them,” he added, stressing the importance of collaboration from the local population if they notice suspicious or unusual activities.


