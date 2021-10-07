Caring for Calpe

OFFICIAL OPENING: Calpe mayor Ana Pastor at the Caring for Calpe launch Photo credit: Caring for Calpe Charity Shop

CARING FOR CALPE (Cuidando a Calpe) is the town’s new Charity Shop

“Due to changes in structure and to comply with all the latest rules and regulations, we have formed a new organisation,” explained Angelica Roper, the new organisation’s president.

“We are located in the premises of the Original Charity Shop in Galerias Azul Mar on Calpe’s Avenida Gabriel Miro,” Angelica told the Euro Weekly News.

“Ana Sala, Calpe’s mayor, kindly attended the opening ceremony to cut the ribbon and officially open the shop.  Councillors and representatives of the organisations that we support were also there.”

The charity donated €1,500 each to the Cruz Roja and Caritas, enabling them to provide essential food and support for the most vulnerable members of the community.

The new president explained that the dedicated team of volunteers would continue the fantastic work and achievements of Caring for Calpe’s predecessors.


“They worked tirelessly for nearly over 20 years raising funds in excess of €325,000 euros to benefit good causes,” Angelica said.

Caring for Calpe’s mission is to continue supporting the local community and building on the foundations that the Charity Shop of Calpe worked so hard to establish, she explained.

“We would like to offer heartfelt thanks for the donations from our wonderful supporters and our ever loyal customers,” she declared.


“These are challenging and uncertain times, but we feel confident that as a charitable organisation and as a community, we can get through this together.”

