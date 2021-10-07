Bizarre royal rules Kate Middleton has to follow

Bizarre royal rules Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge has to follow.

The Duchess has a series of rules that she is reportedly expected to follow. Some of the rules can seem rather bizarre. The rules include what can and cannot be eaten, and also what mobile phone apps can be used.

The Royal rules have caused some controversy and Meghan Markle found them too much to handle. They were one of the reasons that she made the decision to leave the firm. According to OK Magazine, Kate seems far happier with following the rules.

The Royal rules include food guidelines, some of which are a bit surprising. When the Royal family is in public certain “risky foods” are said to be banned.

Former palace chef Darren McGrady told The Telegraph shellfish is banned. This is because food poisoning is never a good thing. Carbohydrate laden meals are also said to be rare, as the Queen does not care for them.

According to Darren, various household staples are missing from evening meals for Royals. He said: “No potatoes, rice or pasta for dinner.”

Prince Charles has even added to the rules. In 2008 he banned Foie Gras. This was banned though to safeguard animal welfare.

Reportedly Princess Diana broke one of the Royal rules multiple times as she headed off to bed before the Queen. Sir William Heseltine, Former private secretary to the Queen explained in his book ‘The Royals in Australia’: “Nobody felt it right to go to bed before the Queen did.”

“For Diana the long royal evenings were agony. She’d excuse herself and go to bed, which was thought to be rather bad form.”

