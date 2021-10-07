An alternative to extraction of teeth

Canine or feline root canal therapy is a common endodontic treatment that is an alternative to extraction for injured or infected teeth.

Root canal therapy is a treatment which involves removing infected pulp from the root canal of the tooth, disinfecting the canal, and replacing the removed tissue with dental material. The root canal is accessed through the crown of the tooth.

Standard root canal therapy permits the pet to keep the tooth maintaining its function, as the structural integrity of the tooth has been preserved.

