Almeria province goes two weeks without Covid deaths.

According to data from the Junta de Andalucia, the last death due to coronavirus in the province of Almeria occurred on Monday, September 20. The death was reported two days later. According to official figures, since then the province of Almeria has not had any more people die from the virus.

ICUs are still seeing new patients admitted. Fortunately though patients are recovering and leaving ICUs too. Since March 2019 when the pandemic really began to hit Spain hard, the province of Almeria has seen over 900 people die due to the virus.

As reported by the Ministry of Health of the Andalucian Regional Government on Thursday, October 7, 84 people have been infected with the virus.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began over 70,000 people have been infected with the virus in the province.

At the moment over 860 people are fighting the virus in the Almeria province. A staggering 68,000 plus thousand people have recovered from the virus so far.

As reported by Diario de Almeria: “The incidence rate continues to fall sharply, with a drop of another four points today, standing at 76.9 infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days in the province of Almeria. Although it is more than possible that this continuous decrease in the incidence rate will register a pause in the next few days due to the increase in infections in the last few days.”

