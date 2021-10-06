Trial postponed again

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Trial postponed again

THE trial of three men accused of gang-raping a British tourist in Benidorm was postponed for the second time.

The victim, who should have given evidence to the Alicante High Court via video-link from London, explained that she lived in a village and could not travel to the capital as she could not leave her children.

She explained that her mother, who was also due to be called as a witness, could not attend the video-link as she was currently on holiday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Spain’s Fiscalia (Public Prosecution department) has recommended 11-year sentences for the three men, who allegedly raped and robbed the woman in October 2016 after meeting her in a Benidorm pub.

She was too inebriated to have been able to consent to sexual relations and was only semi-conscious at the time of the attack, Fiscalia maintained.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here