Trial postponed again

THE trial of three men accused of gang-raping a British tourist in Benidorm was postponed for the second time.

The victim, who should have given evidence to the Alicante High Court via video-link from London, explained that she lived in a village and could not travel to the capital as she could not leave her children.

She explained that her mother, who was also due to be called as a witness, could not attend the video-link as she was currently on holiday.

Spain’s Fiscalia (Public Prosecution department) has recommended 11-year sentences for the three men, who allegedly raped and robbed the woman in October 2016 after meeting her in a Benidorm pub.

She was too inebriated to have been able to consent to sexual relations and was only semi-conscious at the time of the attack, Fiscalia maintained.